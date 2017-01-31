Gun found at Palm Beach Lakes High School; Student arrested

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

Story Video: Click here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 12th grade student was arrested after authorities said a gun was found in a backpack, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

The arrest, thanks to a tip, happened Monday at Palm Beach Lakes High School.

School officials said the weapon was a handgun.

In a message to parents the principal said, "at no time did the student show the weapon or brandish it in any way while on campus."



The principal said officials don't believe this incident is related to gang activity but "a poor student decision."

The student was not identified.

Three weeks ago a student at the same school was arrested for having a firearm in his waist, according to a message the principal sent to parents.

The principal said it is possible that student was involved with gang activity.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.