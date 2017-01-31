Crews respond to fire on Belvedere Road - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews respond to fire on Belvedere Road

Multiple crews responded to a fire Tuesday morning on Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 1507 Belvedere Rd. at 8:45 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming through the roof of the building, which is listed at the address of the Palm Beach County Bar Association.  Multiple firefighters were on top of the structure. 

 

The cause of the fire has not been released.  No injuries have been reported.

