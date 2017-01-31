Walmart offers two-day shipping - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Walmart offers two-day shipping

Walmart is now offering free, two-day shipping on more than 2,000,000  items, without a membership fee.

It's also lowered the minimum purchase required for free shipping to home from $50 dollars down to $35.

The world's largest retailer says its free, two-day shipping will be available on the items customers shop the most, including household essentials like baby necessities, cleaning supplies and pet products, as well as top electronics and toys.

