A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

About 1,000 dressers sold at Full Line Furniture, children's specialty stores nationwide and online are being recalled due to serious tip-over and entrapment hazards.

The recall involves four-drawer dressers made by Bolton Furniture.

The dressers are unstable if they're not anchored to the wall. That can pose tip-over and entrapment hazards to children and can result in death or injury.

Consumers should contact Bolton Furniture for a free retrofit kit to install themselves, or the company will provide a free, one-time installation in your home.

Consumers should stop using any recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.

Bolton Furniture can be reached at 800-545-8982 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday