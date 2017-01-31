Dressers recalled due to tip-over hazard - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dressers recalled due to tip-over hazard

About 1,000 dressers sold at Full Line Furniture, children's specialty stores nationwide and online are being recalled due to serious tip-over and entrapment hazards.

The recall involves four-drawer dressers made by Bolton Furniture.

The dressers are unstable if they're not anchored to the wall. That can pose tip-over and entrapment hazards to children and can result in death or injury.

Consumers should contact Bolton Furniture for a free retrofit kit to install themselves, or the company will provide a free, one-time installation in your home.

Consumers should stop using any recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access.

Bolton Furniture can be reached at 800-545-8982 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday  

