Delray Beach man wins $3 million in scratch-off

A Delray Beach man struck gold playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Stephane Lallier, 48, traveled to Tallahassee to claim a $3 million top prize in the $600 million GOLD RUSH Scratch-Off game, according to lottery officials.

They say he purchased the winning ticket from Holiday Liquor in Boca Raton.

He decided to take a one-time lump sum payment of $2,185,434.
 

