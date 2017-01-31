Martin Co. sheriff warns of distraction burglars

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to be on the look-out for thieves working in teams, often called "gypsy burglars," who distract their victims.

Jupiter police also warned residents of similar cases this month.

Investigators say the criminals show up and claim to be utility or repair workers, land survey or tree trimmers, water treatment specialists or similar.

They will often appear dressed in official-looking clothing of their alleged service and drive a related vehicle that may be marked.

Be being polite and showing a sense of urgency, they work to get you outside of you home and distract you, while other burglars break-in and quickly rob your home.

Deputies said in one case, the burglars convinced an elderly victim that her water was contaminated. The thieves urged the victim to wash her hands with milk to "decontaminate" her skin.

What Should I Do If Approached?

The sheriff's office says if someone comes to your home and claims to be a service worker that you did not request, or asks to use your phone for any purpose, you should do the following:

Remain aware of your surroundings.

Stay inside your home

Tell the person that you are calling the Martin County

MCSO says before any work or service is being done, a legitimate service will be happy to wait for a deputy to arrive.