FBI: Suspected serial bank robber arrested

A man suspected of several Palm Beach County bank robberies is under arrest, according to the FBI.

Monday three banks were robbed in a span of 12 minutes.

In all three cases a man entered the Chase Bank on Lake Worth Road, BB&T Bank on South Jog Road and another Chase on Lantana Road, made threats and demanded money, the FBI said.

The suspect left in a GMC Sierra truck.

Friday a SunTrust bank in Boynton Beach was robbed and the getaway vehicle was the same GMC truck, the bureau said.

Tuesday morning Boynton Beach police, along with federal agents, arrested Michael Di Capua Jr, 33, of Pompano Beach.

The FBI says he’s facing federal bank robbery charges and is expected to have a court appearance in federal court Wednesday.

No one was injured in any of the 4 bank robberies.
 

