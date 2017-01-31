FBI: Suspected serial bank robber arrested

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

A man suspected of several Palm Beach County bank robberies is under arrest, according to the FBI.

Monday three banks were robbed in a span of 12 minutes.

In all three cases a man entered the Chase Bank on Lake Worth Road, BB&T Bank on South Jog Road and another Chase on Lantana Road, made threats and demanded money, the FBI said.

The suspect left in a GMC Sierra truck.

Friday a SunTrust bank in Boynton Beach was robbed and the getaway vehicle was the same GMC truck, the bureau said.

Tuesday morning Boynton Beach police, along with federal agents, arrested Michael Di Capua Jr, 33, of Pompano Beach.

The FBI says he’s facing federal bank robbery charges and is expected to have a court appearance in federal court Wednesday.

No one was injured in any of the 4 bank robberies.

