A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) -- In a first for the Super Bowl, Snickers is running a live commercial this year.

The ad, starring actor Adam Driver, will be broadcast on February 5 during the most-watched live TV event in the U.S.

Driver played Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and was part of a love triangle in the HBO series "Girls."

Snickers wouldn't say what the commercial will be about, but it did drop some hints in four teaser videos posted to YouTube. It seems there will be a western theme, some type of showdown, a dead cowboy and stunt horses.

This is the sixth Super Bowl to feature Snickers ads -- past commercials starred actors Betty White, Willem Dafoe and Danny Trejo.

This year's 30-second ad will air during the first commercial break in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI.

Snickers will also have a 36-hour livestream from the commercial set, which will run from 12 pm ET on Feb. 2 until midnight on Feb. 3. The livestream will feature appearances by celebrities and social media personalities.

"Every year we challenge ourselves to find new ways to satisfy our fans' hunger for entertainment by delivering something new and breakthrough, and there is no better way than being the first to have a Super Bowl live ad," said Snickers brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.