Gas station in Georgia to stop selling Sam Adams in support of Falcons

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
An Atlanta gas station is refusing to sell a Boston staple until after the Super Bowl.
According to SB Nation, 27-year-old Viral Chhabua has suspended the sale of Samuel Adams Boston Lager at his Exxon gas station in Gainesville, Georgia in support of his Atlanta Falcons as they prepare to take on the New England Patriots in Houston on Feb. 5.
Chhabua says he decided to ban the beer after reading a column insulting Atlanta fans in the Boston Globe. In the article, columnist Dan Shaughnessy claimed Atlanta is a town with “absolutely zero enthusiasm for professional sports.”