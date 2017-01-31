Suspect who tried to drown deputy K-9 ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect who tried to drown deputy K-9 ID'd

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Quinten Henderson, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. PBSO says K9 Alex "is doing fine." 

EARLIER: 

A man is in custody after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office swarmed an area of Southern Boulevard near a Costco in Royal Palm Beach overnight.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday near Lamstein Lane, more than 20 deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

 

PBSO says the incident began when a deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

The 25-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, pulled into a parking lot then fled the scene and almost struck the deputy’s marked car.

The driver struck a curb at some point and fled onto Lamstein Lane.  The vehicle became disabled and came to a rest on Southern Boulevard just east of intersection.

PBSO said the driver then ran into the SR-80 canal.

A K-9 team, PBSO helicopter and Fire Rescue responded began searching for the driver, who was located and taken into custody.

PBSO said the suspect, who was transported to Palms West Hospital for hypothermia and minor lacerations, tried to drown the police dog before he was apprehended.

Investigators said the man's vehicle contained crack, heroin and marijuana.

The driver will be charged with possession with intent to sell heroin, cocaine and marijuana, fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault with deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, resist arrest without violence, battery on police dog and animal cruelty.

