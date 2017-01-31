Suspect who tried to drown deputy K-9 ID'd

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Quinten Henderson, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. PBSO says K9 Alex "is doing fine."

EARLIER:

A man is in custody after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office swarmed an area of Southern Boulevard near a Costco in Royal Palm Beach overnight.

Just before 3 a.m. Tuesday near Lamstein Lane, more than 20 deputies and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

PBSO says the incident began when a deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard.

The 25-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, pulled into a parking lot then fled the scene and almost struck the deputy’s marked car.

The driver struck a curb at some point and fled onto Lamstein Lane. The vehicle became disabled and came to a rest on Southern Boulevard just east of intersection.

PBSO said the driver then ran into the SR-80 canal.

A K-9 team, PBSO helicopter and Fire Rescue responded began searching for the driver, who was located and taken into custody.

PBSO said the suspect, who was transported to Palms West Hospital for hypothermia and minor lacerations, tried to drown the police dog before he was apprehended.

Investigators said the man's vehicle contained crack, heroin and marijuana.

The driver will be charged with possession with intent to sell heroin, cocaine and marijuana, fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault with deadly weapon on law enforcement officer, resist arrest without violence, battery on police dog and animal cruelty.