Missing Stuart man found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Stuart man found

UPDATE: Stuart police say the missing man has been found.

EARLIER:

Stuart police are trying to find Clarence Nelligan.

The 89-year-old was last seen near Palm Beach Rd & 14th Street in Stuart at 2 p.m.

He is wearing dark pants and a gray sweatshirt

If you see him, please call Stuart police.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.