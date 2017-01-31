AMBER Alert canceled for 2-year-old Pasco boy Bane Wheeler

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

UPDATE: The Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Bane Wheeler has been canceled. The child and father have been safely located in Orlando, authorities said.

EARLIER STORY:

PASCO CO., Fla. - A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a Pasco County child.

2-year-old Bane Wheeler was last seen in the 9000th block of US Highway 19 in Port Richey. He is believed to have been taken by his father during possible custodial interference.

Bane is three 3' tall, 30 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black and blue plaid shirt, dark pants and black tennis shoes.

He has a scar on the middle of his forehead and a skintag on the inside of his left bicep. He uses a nebulizer and currently has croup.

His father, Daniel Wheeler, was last seen wearing a camo jacket, possibly khaki shorts, black shoes and white socks and is bald and has blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos of a flaming heart on his chest, "Wheeler" on his back, a cross on his upper left arm that says "Dustin, and holding hands that says "Bane" on his right arm.

They are believed to be in a 2005 black Nissan Altima with Tennessee license plate 9A47V9.

Please call 911 immediately if you see them.

AMBER ALERT



2yo Bane Wheeler, believed to have been taken by father Daniel Wheeler. Black Nissan Altima TN tag 9A47V9 pic.twitter.com/UIHwKeqQ5M — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 31, 2017

