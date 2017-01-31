Earl Stewart Toyota vs Arrigo back in court

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The case of a local car dealer, suing his competition, was back in court Monday.

Earl Stewart Toyota is suing competitor Arrigo Enterprises, accusing them of not only selling used cars with open Takata recalls, but not disclosing the recall to customers.

Stewart held a news conference in October, saying his dealerships would no longer resell used cars with open Takata recalls. He says it is his mission to make it illegal to sell used cars with open recalls to anyone.

In his lawsuit, Stewart claims Arrigo has cost him business because Arrigo is acting unfairly and unethically. In court Monday, his lawyer argued Arrigo is more likely to make a sale over Stewart because he can resell cars with open recalls.

On Monday, lawyers for Arrigo argued to dismiss the case saying Stewart made a voluntary business decision and they have done nothing to cause Stewart to suffer damages. In October, Arrigo denied any claims made in Stewart's lawsuit and said they would stop selling cars with Takata airbag recalls.

On Monday, a judge dismissed Stewart claims of damage, but did say he has 10 days to amend his complaint and argue them again.

Arrigo's lawyers say if the judge dismisses those damage claims the rest of the lawsuit is called into question and may not move forward.

Stewart's lawyer says they will continue to fight for what's right.