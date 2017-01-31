Vehicle smashes into West Palm home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vehicle smashes into West Palm home

A vehicle crashed into a home in West Palm Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at 419 Division Avenue.

The vehicle ended up halfway into the two-story home.

The homeowner was inside but was not hurt.

The driver also escaped injury.  

Rescue crews are trying to shore up the wood frame building to keep it from collapsing. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.