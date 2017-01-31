Sea turtle hatchlings arrive late

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

A hacker is claiming to have stolen the upcoming season of Netflix's hit series "Orange Is The New Black," and is asking for an unspecified ransom not to release the entire fifth season online.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Story Video: Click here

Four sea turtle hatchlings have a warm home tonight thanks to a few beachgoers.

The hawksbill hatchlings were spotted on Palm Beach, near the Breakers Resort.

They are being cared for at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

"Typically hawksbills are nesting a little further south in the Caribbean sometimes in the Florida Keys. It's very rare to have them nesting this far north so that's pretty exciting,” said Sarah Hirsch, research data manager at Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

Three of the hatchlings arrived to Loggerhead on Jan. 30, 2017.

The fourth arrived on Jan. 31 while WPTV was at the center.

A beach visitor says she noticed two people taking pictures and shooing away birds when something didn’t seem right.

"I saw a baby turtle and they took a few pictures and were going to walk away. I was going to put them back in the water but then I realized it couldn't swim well or anything and he wasn't moving so I didn't feel comfortable that he was going to be able to survive out there,” said Nisa Lyyski.

Sea turtle nesting season in Palm Beach County runs from March 1 to October 31.

Officials at Loggerhead said its very unusual to see the hatchlings this time of year.