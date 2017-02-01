PBSO: Car stolen while making night time deposit - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Car stolen while making night time deposit

Story Video: Click here

A man was robbed while making a deposit at an ATM machine in Royal Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. 

The incident happened at a Wells Fargo near Okeechobee Boulevard and Route 441.

The victim told investigators he was making a deposit when the thief stole his car.  He fired his gun at the car in a effort to stop the suspect.

The suspect drove across traffic, struck a car, then exited the car and fled on foot.

No injuries have been reported. 

Sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.