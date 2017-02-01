Patio chairs sold at Home Depot recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Patio chairs sold at Home Depot recalled

A fall hazard has prompted the recall of about two million swivel chairs sold exclusively at Home Depot.

The recall involves Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, and Dana Point chairs as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs.

There have been 25 reports of the base of the chairs breaking, resulting in bruising and scrapes from falls.

Consumers should stop using the chairs and contact the manufacturer, Casual Living Worldwide, for a free repair kit.

The chairs were sold at Home Depot stores and online at Home Depot.com from January 2007 to February 2016 for about $190 for two-piece patio set and $500 for a seven-piece patio set.  

Casual Living Worldwide can be reached toll-free at 855-899-2127 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Monday through Friday. 

Related Link: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Casual-Living-Worldwide-Recalls-Swivel-Patio-Chairs

