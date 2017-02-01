Pre-k enrollment begins in Martin County

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

Applications for Martin County’s voluntary Pre-kindergarten (VPK) program have begun for the 2017-2018 school year.

The program is available at select schools with limited enrollment.

VPK Open enrollment dates for 2017-2018:

Citrus Grove Elementary – Feb. 1

Palm City Elementary – Feb. 2

Jensen Beach Elementary – Feb. 3

Felix A. Williams Elementary – Feb. 6

Hobe Sound Elementary – Feb. 7

Crystal Lake Elementary – Feb. 8

JD Parker Elementary and Salerno Learning Center – Feb. 9

Warfield Elementary – Feb. 10

The county school system says VPK is an early-learning program that provides developmentally appropriate instruction and activities to prepare 4-year olds for kindergarten.

To be eligible, your child must be four years of age but not five years of age or older on Sept. 1 of the school year in which they attend VPK and the family must live within an eligible home school zone.

The 2017-2018 school year starts on Aug. 15, 2017

To register, parents will need to contact Patricia Little at 772-219-1893 x 100 on the date that corresponds with the school their child is zoned for.

Link: http://www.martinschools.org/files/_YUAb0_/827aeaea67cc38e03745a49013852ec4/vpk_registration_17-18.pdf