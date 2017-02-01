Pre-k enrollment begins in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pre-k enrollment begins in Martin County

Applications for Martin County’s voluntary Pre-kindergarten (VPK) program have begun for the 2017-2018 school year.

The program is available at select schools with limited enrollment.

VPK Open enrollment dates for 2017-2018:

  • Citrus Grove Elementary – Feb. 1
  • Palm City Elementary – Feb. 2
  • Jensen Beach Elementary – Feb. 3
  • Felix A. Williams Elementary – Feb. 6
  • Hobe Sound Elementary – Feb. 7
  • Crystal Lake Elementary – Feb. 8
  • JD Parker Elementary and Salerno Learning Center – Feb. 9
  • Warfield Elementary – Feb. 10

The county school system says VPK is an early-learning program that provides developmentally appropriate instruction and activities to prepare 4-year olds for kindergarten.

To be eligible, your child must be four years of age but not five years of age or older on Sept. 1 of the school year in which they attend VPK and the family must live within an eligible home school zone.

The 2017-2018 school year starts on Aug. 15, 2017

To register, parents will need to contact Patricia Little at 772-219-1893 x 100 on the date that corresponds with the school their child is zoned for.

Link: http://www.martinschools.org/files/_YUAb0_/827aeaea67cc38e03745a49013852ec4/vpk_registration_17-18.pdf

 
