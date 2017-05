Experts warn of coyotes in unusual places

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

Video was recorded two years ago of David Hitzig with Busch Wildlife Sanctuary saving a coyote under a boat dock. The coyote somehow made its way to this homeowner's dock and then tried to hide under the structure.

It's one of a handful of unexpected places coyotes have been spotted. On Tuesday morning, a severely injured coyote was caught in John Prince Park in Lake Worth.

"When people look at John Prince Park, it seems that's not the place you would find a coyote," said Hitzig.

Animal Care and Control says the animals are spotted where you least expected to find them.

"These coyotes can be found in any area of Palm Beach County these days. We find them in unusual situations. In storm culverts, under docks, swimming in the Intracoastal. There's a blossoming population and people don't realize that they are there. Just because you don't see them doesn't mean they are not there," said Captain Dave Walkesky with ACC.

Experts aren't sure exactly why they are showing up in certain locations.

"This time of year animals like bobcats and foxes and coyotes have babies. Mom needs to get away from the babies for me time, she will lay out in someone's backyard," said Hitzig.



If you find an injured coyote, contact the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter. 561-575-3399.