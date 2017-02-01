Governor's new budget addresses algae issues

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

US jobs report points to a healthy drop in underemployment

Gov. Rick Scott’s proposed budget includes funding a plan to help curb algae blooms along the Treasure Coast.

Scott unveiled the $84 billion state budget Tuesday.

Missing from the plan was money to buy land for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee. Florida Senate President Joe Negron from Stuart filed legislation calling for that new reservoir.

The governor’s budget does provide funding for reservoirs already planned and under construction east and west of Lake Okeechobee.

The budget calls for $140 million to finish the C-44 reservoir and continue work on the C-43 reservoir. Those reservoirs aim to reduce the impacts of discharges from Lake Okeechobee on the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries.

The budget would also fund $20 million worth of work to the C-51 reservoir. That storage area would relieve the Lake Worth Lagoon.

Other proposals in the governor’s “Fighting for Florida’s Future” 2017-2018 budget address the algae issue.

Scott would like to invest $60 million to clean the Indian River and Caloosahatchee lagoons.

About $40 million of that initiative would go toward a grant program to help cities and homeowners convert from septic to sewer systems. The idea is to reduce the amount of pollution entering the waterways.

Overall, the proposed budget sets aside $225 million for Everglades restoration projects.

