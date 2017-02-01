Rocco's Tacos owner announces battle with MS - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rocco's Tacos owner announces battle with MS

Story Video: Click here

The owner of Rocco's Tacos restaurant in downtown West Palm Beach is sharing his story about his battle against multiple sclerosis.

On his Facebook page, Rocco Mangel announced the diagnosis Tuesday in a touching video with his daughter.

 

Mangel is encouraging people to donate to the upcoming Palm Beach MS Walk on Feb. 26.

By Wednesday morning, the video has been shared almost 2,000 times.

