No bond for man accused of killing his wife - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No bond for man accused of killing his wife

A judge has denied bond for a 63-year-old man who is accused of killing his wife.

Deputies say Rafael Rosario shot his wife twice. They say he confessed to the shooting but said she came at him with a knife.

Deputies say they never found a knife in the house or near her body.

Monday, Jessica Bruguera was found dead in a mobile home on Ricks Drive.

Family members told authorities Rosario was controlling and required Bruguera's family to schedule appointments to see and speak with her.

Bruguera was planning to leave Rosario before her death.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.