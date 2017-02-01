Teen removed from 'deplorable conditions'

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

A 15-year-old has been removed from a Port St. Lucie home after police say she was found living in “deplorable conditions.”

Police say a complaint had been lodged that the teen had missed 37 days of school because her mother would not take her to class.

Officers were sent to the residence in the 1100 block of SE Ladner Street Tuesday to help the Florida Department of Children and Families who were conducting an investigation.

Police say that they found several cats roaming the house as well as a strong urine smell. In addition, officers say there was trash, animal feces and bugs throughout the home. They also say there was no potable water and the bathroom was unusable.

The teen was removed and placed with a family member.

Officers arrested Regina Shiner,38 and James Dorian Swirsky, 31, for child neglect.



Port St. Lucie Animal Control was called and removed 13 cats from the home.

