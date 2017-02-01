Teen removed from 'deplorable conditions' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teen removed from 'deplorable conditions'

A 15-year-old has been removed from a Port St. Lucie home after police say she was found living in “deplorable conditions.”

Police say a complaint had been lodged that the teen had missed 37 days of school because her mother would not take her to class.

Officers were sent to the residence in the 1100 block of SE Ladner Street Tuesday to help the Florida Department of Children and Families who were conducting an investigation. 

Police say that they found several cats roaming the house as well as a strong urine smell. In addition, officers say there was trash, animal feces and bugs throughout the home. They also say there was no potable water and the bathroom was unusable.

The teen was removed and placed with a family member.

Officers arrested Regina Shiner,38 and James Dorian Swirsky, 31, for child neglect.

Port St. Lucie Animal Control was called and removed 13 cats from the home.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.