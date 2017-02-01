Raw sewage spills in Boynton neighborhood - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Raw sewage spills in Boynton neighborhood

Crews spent the morning trying to clean up the release of wastewater in a Boynton Beach neighborhood.

The city said 1,500 to 2,000 gallons of raw sewage were released from a broken air release valve.

It happened in the 500 block of SW 2nd Avenue.

The city said the spill did not impact any storm drains or waterways.

Workers plan to remove and replace affected grass and soil.

There were no injuries.

 

 

