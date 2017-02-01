Pet of the Week Tiger

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Tiger. He's a 3-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Tiger:

Hi. My name is Tiger. I gotta tell you, someone probably took one look at me and gave me that name. My coat is quite unique like a tiger, but then there are parts of me that are snow white. You could say I'm like your White Knight! I'm here to sweep you off your feet with love and affection. Just think how great it would be to have this Tiger in your house. I'll fill your days with fun and your heart with love. I'm a nice, sweet and cuddly guy and you'll know when you take one look at me that my personality is just as special as my awesome, "paw"-some coat. I know there's someone special out there for me!

Learn more about Tiger here.

Learn more about the Kitten Bowl here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.