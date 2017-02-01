Trump must pay ex-Jupiter golf members $6M

-
Friday, May 5 2017 8:39 PM EDT
From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.
Friday, May 5 2017 9:54 AM EDT
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.
Thursday, May 4 2017 10:04 PM EDT
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
Thursday, May 4 2017 9:42 AM EDT
Is the Force strong with you?
Thursday, May 4 2017 8:53 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump's Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter must pay former members nearly $6 million.
Club members sued to get their deposits back after Trump bought the golf course from the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club & Spa in 2012.
When the Ritz owned it, deposits ranging from $35,000 to $210,000 were refundable. But once Trump bought the club, some members say Trump changed the rules and refused to return the deposits.
Judge Kenneth Marra, who refused several request by Trump to dismiss the 2013 lawsuit, ruled Wednesday that the club must pay a total of $5,744,010 in principal and interest.
Both Donald and Eric Trump were deposed in the matter, it went to trial before a judge in August.
The club is expected to appeal Marra's ruling.