ALDI hiring event Thursday in Delray Beach

The grocery chain ALDI will be hiring for some Palm Beach County stores Thursday. 

ALDI is looking for store associates and shift managers for Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Palm Springs and Coral Springs locations. 

 

The hiring event will take place at the Fairfield Inn and Suits at 910 West Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach. 

The event will start at 7 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

Below are the requirements to apply for the positions available:

•   Must be 18 years or older to apply
•   High school diploma or GED preferred
•   Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday
•   Retail experience preferred
•   Drug screening and background check
•   Ability to lift 45 pounds

