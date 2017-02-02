2 Cars stolen, one burglarized on Singer Island

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Story Video: Click here

Riviera Beach police are investigating two car thefts at Yacht Harbor Manor. Surveillance cameras in the neighborhood on Singer Island captured thieves driving into the community and driving out with two stolen cars.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday the thieves are seen driving away in their get-away car, a stolen 2017 Lincoln Continental and a minivan. The surveillance video shows they stole the cars in less than 20 minutes.

"To see that they had the gloves and hoodies, you could see the gloves so obviously they're, I'm not going to tell you they're from I Spy, but certainly they're an organized gang," said John Miller, president of the Yacht Harbor Manor Property Homeowner's Association.

The community's cameras captured four people jump out of a car in hooded sweat shirts and gloves going car to car, checking for unlocked doors and possibly key fobs.

"Once they gain entrance if that chip is anywhere in your car, it's gone," added Miller.

Jon Moore says his daughter's car wasn't stolen, but the crooks did get in and rummage through it.

"The glove box was open and all of the things were taken out of the glove box and spread along the seat of the car," said Moore.

Surveillance video shows a Riviera Beach officer who patrols the neighborhood missed the criminal activity by a few minutes. Riviera Beach police say they have increased patrols in the area.

Homeowners want more visible police presence and want the bad guys caught.

"You have to target a lot of these groups that come out of Broward County and Dade County, professional groups. They have to start targeting those groups and I hate to say it, keep that trash out of the neighborhood," added Moore.