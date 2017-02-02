Video helps make arrest in PSL store robbery

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

US jobs data show some scars from recession finally healing

Good surveillance video and quick work by law enforcement helped catch a suspected armed robber in Port St. Lucie within an hour of the theft.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Met Mart on Airoso and Prima Vista boulevards.

Investigators said a man showed off what looked like a handgun concealed in a sock and got away with cash.

St. Lucie County deputies and Port St. Lucie police were on scene in minutes.

Store security cameras captured the license plate of the suspect's car, which was parked at his home on SE Anchor Lane when detectives arrived.

"The camera system is good and that helps a lot. He took the money and luckily he didn't hurt me, and thank God for that,” said store manager Hemant Patel.

Robert George Hewitt, 21, is charged with armed robbery.

The sheriff said Hewitt was in the middle of shaving his head to change his appearance when detectives arrived at his house.

