Video helps make arrest in PSL store robbery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Video helps make arrest in PSL store robbery

Story Video: Click here

Good surveillance video and quick work by law enforcement helped catch a suspected armed robber in Port St. Lucie within an hour of the theft.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Met Mart on Airoso and Prima Vista boulevards.

Investigators said a man showed off what looked like a handgun concealed in a sock and got away with cash.

 

St. Lucie County deputies and Port St. Lucie police were on scene in minutes. 

Store security cameras captured the license plate of the suspect's car, which was parked at his home on SE Anchor Lane when detectives arrived.

"The camera system is good and that helps a lot. He took the money and luckily he didn't hurt me, and thank God for that,” said store manager Hemant Patel.

Robert George Hewitt, 21, is charged with armed robbery.

The sheriff said Hewitt was in the middle of shaving his head to change his appearance when detectives arrived at his house.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.