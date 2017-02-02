Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, more winter ahead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, more winter ahead

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) -- The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog announced Thursday that Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Members of Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle plan reveal their forecast at sunrise, just before 7:20 a.m.

 

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times - including last year. There are no records for the remaining years.

