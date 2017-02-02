Champagne cupcakes with sweet champagne buttercream frosting recipe

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

INGREDIENTS:

CUPCAKE INGREDIENTS:

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

3 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

2/3 cup butter

1 1/2 cups white sugar

3/4 cup champagne (the sweeter the better - even strawberry would be great!!)

6 egg whites

SWEET CHAMPAGNE BUTTERCREAM FROSTING INGREDIENTS:

3 1/4 cups powdered sugar

1 cup butter, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons champagne, at room temperature

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a cupcake pan with liners.

In a large bowl, cream together butter and sugar until very light and fluffy. Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together, and then blend into creamed mixture alternately with champagne.

In another large clean bowl, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold 1/3 of the whites into batter to lighten it, then fold in remaining egg whites. Fill the cupcake liners about 2/3 full.

Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

To Make The Frosting:

With an electric mixer, beat together sugar and butter. Mix on low until well blended, and then on medium for another two minutes. Add vanilla and champagne, beating on medium for another minute.

(**I had to nearly double this recipe to have enough to frost all of the cupcakes as pictured above. If you're doing a "flatter" frosting style, this recipe should be enough to cover all of the cupcakes!**)

Recipe found from: http://bit.ly/1bttbT7

Recipe adapted from AllRecipes: http://allrecipes.com/recipe/champagne-cupcakes/

DIFFICULTY: EASY INGREDIENTS: BAKING POWDER, BUTTER, CHAMPAGNE, EGG WHITES, FLOUR, POWDERED SUGAR, SUGAR, VANILLA EXTRACT