Dalia Dippolito house arrest request denied

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

US jobs data show some scars from recession finally healing

Dalia Dippolito's second attempt to change her house arrest conditions were denied by a judge Thursday morning.

Her attorneys present a motion to Judge Glenn Kelley at 8:30 a.m.

The motion asked the court to keep Dippolito on house arrest, but allow her to go anywhere in Palm Beach County between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Kelley said he will allow Dippolito to attend her brother's upcoming wedding as long as she provides the time and location.

Judge denying request for Dippolito to roam free in PBC from 8 to 6, will allow her to go to brother's wedding. @WPTV — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) February 2, 2017

The judge said he will not allow her to meet with her attorneys outside of Greg Rosenfeld's office.

Last month, Dippolito's attorneys asked the same judge to remove the Boynton Beach woman from house arrest altogether. They claimed as a new mother, Dippolito is not able to take part in activities with her son.

State has no objection to Dippolito going to brother's wedding as long time and location parameters are placed. @WPTV — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) February 2, 2017

Kelley denied that request. But he said he would consider a modified motion.

This amended request also asks authorities allow Dippolito to attend her brother’s wedding in March.

Thurday’s hearing is scheduled at 8:30 a.m.

Dippolito’s case is scheduled to go to a third trial beginning June 2. Boynton Beach police accused Dippolito of hiring a hit man to kill her then husband.

A jury convicted her after her first trial. But an appeals court granted her a second trial. It ended in December with a mistrial.

NewsChannel 5 learned Wednesday that prosecutors may ask Kelley to place Dippolito’s lawyers under a gag order and remove California-based defense attorney Brian Claypool from the case.

