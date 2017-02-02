Lottery ticket sold at Publix in Boca Raton worth $13 million

PICTURE BY FLORIDA LOTTERY
Saturday, May 6 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:49:43 GMT
Friday, May 5 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-05-05 13:20:33 GMT
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school. More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:04:31 GMT
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-05-04 13:42:33 GMT
Is the Force strong with you?More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 12:53:33 GMT
President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs. More >>
A lottery ticket sold recently at a Publix in southern Palm Beach County is worth a lot of cash.
Lottery officials say a ticket purchased at a Boca Raton Publix, located at 1968 NE 5th Ave., matched all the numbers in Wednesday's Florida Lotto XTRA game.
The ticket is worth $13 million.
The winning numbers are 4-7-25-34-40-46-x5.
Lottery officials say the ticket was the only winner in Wednesday’s drawing.
