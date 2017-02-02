Lottery ticket sold at Publix in Boca Raton worth $13 million - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lottery ticket sold at Publix in Boca Raton worth $13 million

PICTURE BY FLORIDA LOTTERY PICTURE BY FLORIDA LOTTERY

A lottery ticket sold recently at a Publix in southern Palm Beach County is worth a lot of cash. 

Lottery officials say a ticket purchased at a Boca Raton Publix, located at 1968 NE 5th Ave., matched all the numbers in Wednesday's Florida Lotto XTRA game.

The ticket is worth $13 million.

The winning numbers are 4-7-25-34-40-46-x5.

Lottery officials say the ticket was the only winner in Wednesday’s drawing.
 

