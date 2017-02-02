Toddler falls into water, hospitalized - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Toddler falls into water, hospitalized

A toddler fell into the water in suburban Boca Raton around noon Thursday.

It happened at a residence in the Palmetto Pines development.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office the child fell into a canal.

The toddler was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A condition was not released.

 

