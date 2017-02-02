Doctor arrested in deadly hit & run - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Doctor arrested in deadly hit & run

A Treasure Coast doctor has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit and run in Indian River County, the Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed.

Last April, a vehicle struck and killed Nick Kenesky as he walked along County Road 512 near 104th Avenue.

The driver later called police after she got home and noticed damage on her vehicle. She said that she didn’t realize that she hit anything at the time.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the driver was Dr. Angela Shelton, 45, of Sebastian.

She was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident with death.

Her bond was set at $7,500. Her arraignment date was scheduled for March 29th.

