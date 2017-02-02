Corey Jones' family to speak at Kravis Center - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Corey Jones' family to speak at Kravis Center

The Jones' family, along with their attorneys, will speak at the Kravis Center in Downtown West Palm Beach Friday, what would be Jones' 33rd birthday. 

Jones was shot and killed in 2015 by former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja. 

Raja has been on house arrest since he was charged last June. 

The judge wants to set a trial in the case for this summer. 

