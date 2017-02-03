Soldier shoots attacker outside Louvre in Paris

-
Sunday, May 7 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:20:18 GMT
From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.
Friday, May 5 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-05-05 13:20:33 GMT
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.
Thursday, May 4 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:04:31 GMT
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.
Thursday, May 4 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-05-04 13:42:33 GMT
Is the Force strong with you?
Thursday, May 4 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 12:53:33 GMT
President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.
PARIS (AP) -- The Paris police chief says a man armed with a machete and shouting "God is great" in Arabic launched himself at soldiers and police officers near the Louvre Museum.
One of the soldiers shot the attacker five times, gravely wounding him.
Police chief Michel Cadot says the attacker was also carrying two backpacks but they were later found not to contain any explosives.
One soldier had a minor scalp injury.
The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions.
Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.Associated Press 2017