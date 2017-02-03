Woman hit, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm

-
A spokesperson for Tri-Rail said a woman was fatally struck by a southbound train Friday morning just south of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach.
There were 17 passengers on the train when the incident happened at 5:35 a.m. near the intersection with Tamarind Avenue.
Tri-Rail said the passengers will be taken off the train.
Bus services are being provided between Mangonia Park and the West Palm Beach Tri-Rail stations.
West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont said a preliminary investigation found that the victim, whose name has not been released, made no effort to avoid the train.
