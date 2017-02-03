Death investigated in suburban Boynton Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Death investigated in suburban Boynton Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death Friday morning in suburban Boynton Beach.

Detectives said the incident occurred at 7:26 a.m. in 7200 block of Willow Spring Circle North.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.