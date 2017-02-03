PBSO: Man tries, fails to rob bank in Lake Worth

-
Sunday, May 7 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:20:18 GMT
Sunday, May 7 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:20:18 GMT
From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.More >> From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.More >>
Friday, May 5 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-05-05 13:20:33 GMT
Friday, May 5 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-05-05 13:54:26 GMT
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school. More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:04:31 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:04:31 GMT
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-05-04 13:42:33 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-05-04 13:42:33 GMT
Is the Force strong with you?More >>
Is the Force strong with you?More >>
Thursday, May 4 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 12:53:33 GMT
Thursday, May 4 2017 8:53 AM EDT2017-05-04 12:53:33 GMT
President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs. More >>
President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.More >>
A man tried but failed to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Lake Worth Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The attempted hold-up happened at the branch in the 100 block of North Dixie Highway just before 5:30 p.m.
The suspect was seen leaving on foot after the unsuccessful attempt.
He's described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s and about 6' to 6' 2" tall.
He has a thin build, long black hair, goatee and wore black sunglasses. He was also wearing a Miami Heat hat and a shirt with the words 'Black History' on it.
He also has a tear drop tattoo under both eyes.
If you have any information please call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.Scripps Only Content 2017