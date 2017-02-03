Police trying to locate missing man - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police trying to locate missing man

West Palm Beach police are trying to locate Joseph Gerald Saxon.

The 39-year-old left his job at Twin Peaks at 9 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Police say he left his cellphone and keys at the job and took off in his white Kia with Florida tag EAMW42.

Saxon has a medical condition and needs medication.

He's 5’11” and weighs 200 lbs.

If you see him please contact your local law enforcement agency or West Palm Beach police at 561.822.1900.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.