Homicide investigated in suburban Boynton Beach

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they say appears to be a homicide Friday morning in suburban Boynton Beach.

Detectives said the incident occurred at 7:26 a.m. in 7200 block of Willow Spring Circle North.

 

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they responded to the scene after reports of a possible shooting in the Homes of Lawrence development. When they arrived, they found a person dead at the scene.

Investigators later said the deceased person is a man.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are at the scene and once a search warrant is obtained they will go inside the residence. 
 

No other details were immediately available.

