Person killed in WPB multi-vehicle crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person killed in WPB multi-vehicle crash

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in West Palm Beach Friday evening. 

Officials say the incident happened at 9:40 p.m. near Community Drive and military Traill. 

Two people were involved in the crash. One patient was transported to a local area trauma center and the other was pronounced dead on scene.

Northbound lanes of Military Trail are closed, just south of Community Drive. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.