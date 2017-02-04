2 People stabbed in Lake Worth Friday night - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 People stabbed in Lake Worth Friday night

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a reported stabbing Friday night in the 300 block of South E Street in Lake Worth.

Upon arrival, they located two victims. One victim suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and another lacerations to his forearm and bicep.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies are currently seeking the stabbing suspect.

