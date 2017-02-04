Man injured by spear gun on Saturday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man injured by spear gun on Saturday

JUPITER, Fla. -- A man was injured by a spear gun near Jupiter on Saturday.

At 12:51 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to Dubois Park and located a man with a spear injury to a lower extremity.

Firefighters cut the spear shaft and then stabilized the man for transport to a local hospital for treatment.

