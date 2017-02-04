Loop For Literacy fundraiser held in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Loop For Literacy fundraiser held in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- About 300 cyclists, runners and walkers turned out for the Loop For Literacy event in Lake Worth on Saturday.

The fundraiser took place in and around John Prince Park.

Cyclists biked 40 miles, while runners and walkers completed a 3.2 mile loop. There was also a 1-mile family fun ride.

WPTV's Chris Stewart emceed the event.

The bike, run and walk benefitted the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County.

