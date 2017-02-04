Large crowds protest Trump at Mar-A-Lago - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Large crowds protest Trump at Mar-A-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Large crowds gathered in in downtown West Palm Beach to protest the Trump administration Saturday evening.

The protest began at Trump Plaza and made its way along South Flagler Drive, just south of Southern Boulevard, the closest protesters were supposed to be able to get to Mar-A-Lago.

Yet the crowds continued over the bridge and ended their march just outside the gates of Mar-A-Lago.

The 2.4 mile march is called March Mar-A-Lago. It’s organized by two groups, South Florida Activism and Womens March Florida PBC.

If you’re in the area, police are asking you to use alternate routes to alleviate congestion on South Ocean Boulevard and the Southern Boulevard Bridge and Causeway.
 

