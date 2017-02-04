WPB Police: 3,000 march to Trump's Mar-a-Lago - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WPB Police: 3,000 march to Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Story Video: Click here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach Police said 3,000 people marched from Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, across the Southern Boulevard bridge, and into Palm Beach to protest the Trump administration Saturday evening outside Mar-a-Lago.

The protest made its way along South Flagler Drive, to just south of Southern Boulevard, the closest protesters were supposed to be able to get to Mar-a-Lago.

Yet the crowds continued over the bridge and ended their march just outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago.

Among the people spotted among the protesters by WPTV was Casey Anthony, the woman tried and acquitted of killing her daughter Caylee in Orlando. 

Casey Anthony (center) attends the protest march against President Donald Trump outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida, Feb. 4, 2017

Anthony, who now lives in the area, is rarely seen in public. She declined to appear on camera, but said she is against President Trump's policies. 

The 2.4 mile march is called March Mar-a-Lago. It was organized by two groups, South Florida Activism and Women's March Florida PBC.

At 9 p.m., Palm Beach Police notified those taking part in the march to leave Bingham Island.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.