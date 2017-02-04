WPB Police: 3,000 march to Trump's Mar-a-Lago

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Prince Philip, 95, keeps calm but won't carry on royal duty

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

US jobs data show some scars from recession finally healing

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach Police said 3,000 people marched from Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, across the Southern Boulevard bridge, and into Palm Beach to protest the Trump administration Saturday evening outside Mar-a-Lago.

The protest made its way along South Flagler Drive, to just south of Southern Boulevard, the closest protesters were supposed to be able to get to Mar-a-Lago.

Yet the crowds continued over the bridge and ended their march just outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago.

Among the people spotted among the protesters by WPTV was Casey Anthony, the woman tried and acquitted of killing her daughter Caylee in Orlando.

Casey Anthony (center) attends the protest march against President Donald Trump outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach Florida, Feb. 4, 2017

Anthony, who now lives in the area, is rarely seen in public. She declined to appear on camera, but said she is against President Trump's policies.

The 2.4 mile march is called March Mar-a-Lago. It was organized by two groups, South Florida Activism and Women's March Florida PBC.

At 9 p.m., Palm Beach Police notified those taking part in the march to leave Bingham Island.

