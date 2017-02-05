The science behind sports superstitions

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

US jobs data show some scars from recession finally healing

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The countdown has ended. Super Bowl Sunday is here.

Whether you’re a Patriots fan, or rooting for the Falcons, you probably have a quirk that does just the right thing to help your team win.

Caroline McKale has a lot of quirks and superstitions. And she’ll need them when her New England Patriots play Sunday night.

“I can’t stand it, it’s very exciting,” she said.

From replica Super Bowl rings to hats, her fandom matches the intensity of one of her favorite players, Rob Gronkowski (she brings a poster of his head to every game she watches).

Her list of superstitions come game day is long. It starts with wearing Patriots themed gloves. “When we have the ball, I have to be wearing them,” she explained.

But it doesn’t stop there.

“I’m wearing the same jersey with the same jewelry,” she added. “And the same pants, I have a certain pair of flip flops with bling on them.”

The last superstition may be more embarrassing.

“The grey underwear that’s Patriot’s color,” McKale admitted with a laugh. She does wash them between games.

You can bet millions of Falcons fans will break out their lucky shirts Sunday. Or sit in the same spot on the couch where they always do.

So what drives us to take such extreme lengths?

“We want to have a sense that we have some control of a game which we have no control over,” explained Dr. Ali Mandelblatt, a psychologist at Lighthouse Health Group in Jupiter.

She said having some “control” relieves the anxiety we feel when our team is on the field.

Plus she added we have selective memories, choosing to remember good things associated with our superstitions.

“We remember the times when our superstitions were reinforced, rather than negated,” she said.

McKale is too anxious to even ask her magic 8-ball if her Pats will win. But you better believe she’ll be doing her part from 2,000 miles away.

“I don’t know what it is. I know it’s crazy, but it’s fun,” she said.

Mandelblatt admitted she has a superstition or two. She said it makes fans feel like part of the team and that’s ok.

“Enjoy it, it’s the Super Bowl, your team is in it. If these superstitions make you feel better, indulge.”

Good advice for fans of any team.