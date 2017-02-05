Woman and boy attacked by dog in Port St. Lucie - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman and boy attacked by dog in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A woman and her 9-year-old son were attacked by a dog on Sunday, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue says crews responded to a report of a dog attack around 1:10 p.m. in the 100 block of NW Byron Street.

Officials say the boy was bitten on the face. He was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center as a pediatric trauma patient.

The woman was bitten on her body and was transported by ground to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce.

Police say the dog is a "pit bull mix."

The dog was voluntarily turned over to animal control and will be given to the Humane Society for a 10-day quarantine. Police say it will most likely be euthanized.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.