From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

US jobs data show some scars from recession finally healing

US jobs data show some scars from recession finally healing

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- A woman and her 9-year-old son were attacked by a dog on Sunday, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue says crews responded to a report of a dog attack around 1:10 p.m. in the 100 block of NW Byron Street.

Officials say the boy was bitten on the face. He was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center as a pediatric trauma patient.

The woman was bitten on her body and was transported by ground to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce.

Police say the dog is a "pit bull mix."

The dog was voluntarily turned over to animal control and will be given to the Humane Society for a 10-day quarantine. Police say it will most likely be euthanized.